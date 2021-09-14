Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How Much Money You Should Have in Your Retirement Accounts by Age 30, 40, 50 and Beyond

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

You can use your current salary to estimate how much money you'll need for retirement.

People should aim to retire with around 10 times their current income, according to a list of benchmarks put together by Fidelity.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The amount of money you'll need will have to be adjusted to fund your desired lifestyle, but using these numbers as a guide should help you to retire comfortably.

Check out the video to learn how much you should have in retirement savings by age 30, 40, 50 and beyond.

Money Report

business 24 mins ago

Apple Emphasizes iPhone 13 Battery Life Improvements to Keep Sales Momentum High

Congress 26 mins ago

DOJ Official Signals Firm Stance Against ‘Killer Acquisitions'

More from Invest in You:
How I explain the stock market vs. the economy
The power of compounding can help you double your money, again and again
Volatility shouldn't scare you — even close to retirement

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us