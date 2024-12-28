Here’s what’s in a longevity doctor’s colorful, nutrient-dense salad: It’s ‘a vibrant blend’ that keeps you healthy and feeling good

Having a healthy serving of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet is vital if you want to have a long and healthy life.

People who ate five servings of fruits and vegetables per day had a 12% lower risk of death from heart disease than those who ate only two servings a day, according to a 2021 study published in the journal Circulation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dr. Monisha Bhanote, a longevity doctor and author of "The Anatomy of Wellbeing," builds her salads so they're hearty, nutrient-dense and full of fruits and vegetables.

"Most people are used to eating Iceberg lettuce with some tomatoes, maybe a cucumber, and I'm like, 'Oh, I should show you my salad," Bhanote told CNBC Make It earlier this month.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"My go-to salad is a reflection of the #CellCare philosophy, intentionally designed to provide a vibrant blend of phytonutrients, polyphenols, and essential nutrients that support cellular vitality."

Here's a breakdown of what's in her colorful bowl.

Dr. Monisha Bhanote's nutrient-dense salad

1. Dark leafy greens

Bhanote "finely chops" a blend of dark leafy greens using a mezzaluna, a knife with a curved blade and two handles. She typically goes for:

Kale

Spinach

Swiss chard

Dark leafy greens have a "nutrient-dense base, rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate, to energize and support cellular health," Bhanote said.

2. Protein

Bhanote is strictly plant-based, so she makes sure to add at least one serving of a plant-based protein source like:

Baked tofu

Black beans

Chickpeas

3. A rainbow of crisp vegetables

Having an array of vegetables that reflect the colors of the rainbow is a great way to diversify the nutrients in your salad, Bhanote said.

Recently, she's been reaching for veggies like:

Radishes

Purple cabbage

Cucumbers

Shredded carrots

A rainbow of crisp vegetables "adds a spectrum of antioxidants and phytonutrients [that are] essential for cellular repair," she added.

4. Fresh fruits and herbs

For a flavorful salad, Bhanote tosses in fresh fruits and herbs.

She adds an element of sweetness with blueberries or pomegranates, which are both rich in antioxidants and polyphenols.

Also, "I mix in fresh, chopped mint and cilantro, which offer detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties."

5. Healthy fats

Bhanote makes sure her bowl includes a healthy fat, like avocado, which can help you better absorb nutrients.

She also adds "a delightful crunch, omega-3s, and essential minerals" by finishing off her salads with seeds like:

Sesame seeds

Hemp seeds

Sunflower seeds

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.