Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's where the jobs are for September 2024 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Here’s where the jobs are for September 2024 — in one chart
Getty Images

The September jobs report was surprisingly strong, and the details show that growth came from many different areas of the economy.

The biggest contributions came from leisure and hospitality, with 78,000 new positions, and health care and social assistance, at 71,700. If private education was added to the health-care group, as some economists do, that category would have been the biggest growth area of the month.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Within hospitality, food services and drinking places saw jobs jump by 69,000. That is a notable increase from the average monthly gain of 14,000 over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Government and construction were also bright spots, adding 31,000 and 25,000 jobs, respectively. Professional and business services grew by 17,000 jobs, which is a notable change for a category that had shed jobs in recent months.

LPL Financial's chief economist, Jeffrey Roach, said in a note to clients that the report showed "fairly broad-based" job growth, but did highlight that the percent of workers holding multiple jobs rose 5.3%.

"This solid report increases the odds that the economy will continue to grow above trend in the next quarter. ... The only caution flag could be the rise in those with multiple jobs," Roach said.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Fed close to pulling off the elusive economic soft landing in 2024 after great September jobs report

news 39 mins ago

Tiger Woods' logo dispute with Tigeraire escalates with federal court filing

Two key areas that lost jobs last month were manufacturing and transportation and warehousing, though each category shrank by fewer than 10,000 jobs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us