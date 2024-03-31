‘High-functioning depression' is the newest buzzy pop psych label: What it is and 2 signs to look out for

Depression is often linked with a lack of energy or inability to do small tasks.

A new term which has entered the pop psychology zeitgeist paints a very different picture of depression. "High-functioning depression," a hashtag that has more than 70 million views on TikTok, describes someone who suffers from the mood disorder but also excels at work or in school.

"High-functioning" isn't clinically defined, says John T. Maier, a psychotherapist in Cambridge Massachusetts, but a spike of interest in the term does signal that people are recognizing that those who have high-paying jobs or are exceptional students can still be suffering.

"People are more open to saying they have depression, but also I know I'm expected to meet these high demands," he says.

Here are 2 signs you have high-functioning depression.

1. Negative self-talk.

If you're meeting deadlines at work, oftentimes how you feel about your work doesn't matter. But, if you notice you're being extra pessimistic at your job, this could indicate you have depression, says Irina Gorelik, a psychologist with Williamsburg Therapy Group.

"Negative views of yourself or the world," both are signs of the mood disorder.

2. Not wanting to do things you normally enjoy.

"Mood is a big component," she says. "Not feeling like you can enjoy things as much or not feeling that you can just experience those emotions as readily."

Tasks you think of as optional, namely ones in which you used to find joy, "go on the backburner," she says.

"You can't get yourself to enjoy watching a movie or seeing friends," she says.

It's possible to live with both of these symptoms and also get all your work done, which can lead others and yourself to believe that you're not struggling.

But just because you're bills are paid doesn't mean your mental hygiene is good.

