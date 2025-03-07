Hinge Health to go public as soon as April, source says

Hinge Health could file for an initial public offering as soon as next week, CNBC has learned.

The digital physical therapy startup helps patients recover from musculoskeletal injuries from the comfort of their own homes.

Hinge Health generated $390 million in revenue in 2024, had $45 million in free cash flow and hit gross margins of about 78%, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Digital physical therapy startup Hinge Health is gearing up to file for an initial public offering, potentially as soon as next week, CNBC has learned.

Hinge Health helps patients with musculoskeletal injuries ranging from minor sprains to chronic pain recover from the comfort of their own homes. Its IPO has been a highly-anticipated exit within the battered digital health sector, which has been reeling from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IPO could happen as early as April, but timelines might still change due to uncertainty around tariffs, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hinge Health, which contracts with employers, generated $390 million in revenue in 2024, had $45 million in free cash flow and hit gross margins of about 78%, the person said.

The San Francisco startup has raised more than $1 billion from investors like Tiger Global and Coatue Management. Hinge Health had a $6.2 billion valuation as of October 2021. Physical therapy is estimated to be a roughly $70 billion market by the end of the decade.

A spokesperson for Hinge Health declined to comment.

Hinge Health CEO Daniel Perez and Executive Chairman Gabriel Mecklenburg co-founded the company in 2014 after they were frustrated by their own experiences with physical rehabilitation, according to the company's website.

Members of Hinge Health can access virtual exercise therapy and an electrical nerve stimulation device called Enso that's designed to serve as an alternative to pain medications like opiates. The company has been using generative artificial intelligence to scale its care team in recent years.

The company competes directly with other digital health startups like Sword Health, but Hinge Health is about four times larger than is closet competitor, the person said.

Investors will be watching closely to see whether Hinge Health's IPO serves as a positive bellwether for the sector.

Bloomberg reported Hinge Health's IPO plans earlier on Friday.

