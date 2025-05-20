Home Depot will report earnings before the bell. Here's what to expect

Home Depot will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

The home improvement retailer is in its peak spring sales season, but must contend with high interest rates, a sluggish housing market and tariff-related cost pressures.

To drive growth, Home Depot has chased more business from home professionals and acquired SRS Distribution, a company that sells supplies to roofing, pool and landscaping professionals.

Home Depot will report quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday as the retailer contends with high interest rates, a sluggish housing market and tariff-related cost pressures.

Here's what Wall Street expects for the retailer's fiscal first quarter, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $3.59 expected

$3.59 expected Revenue: $39.32 billion expected

Spring is Home Depot's peak sales season — the Christmas of the home improvement world — as homeowners and contractors typically tackle more projects because of warmer and dryer weather. Yet even with that seasonal boost, the backdrop for Home Depot remains tough as more U.S. consumers put off home purchases or major renovation projects because of higher mortgage rates and costs of borrowing.

As Home Depot stares down an unfavorable housing backdrop, the company has chased more business from home professionals. It acquired SRS Distribution, a Texas-based company that sells supplies to roofing, pool and landscaping professionals, last year in an $18.25 billion deal.

In February, Home Depot said it expects fiscal 2025 total sales to grow by 2.8% and comparable sales, which take out the impact of one-time factors like store openings and calendar differences, to rise about 1%. Home Depot projected adjusted earnings per share will decline about 2% compared with the prior year.

The retailer saw a slight improvement in trends in the last quarter. Comparable sales rose 0.8% across the company, ending eight consecutive quarters of falling comparable sales and beating analysts' expectations of a decline of 1.7%, according to StreetAccount.

But Home Depot faces fresh challenges. Higher tariffs on imports could raise the company's costs. Last week, Walmart stuck by its full-year forecast, but warned that consumers would soon face higher prices because of 30% tariffs on Chinese imports and 10% duties on dozens of other countries that grow and produce a wide range of merchandise from coffee to electronics.

Home Depot hasn't spoken about plans for tariff-related price increases, but the retailer sells a wide range of merchandise that is manufactured in other countries, including kitchen appliances, power tools and furniture.

As of Monday's close, Home Depot's shares are down about 2% so far this year. That trails behind the S&P 500's gains of approximately 1% during the same period. Its shares closed at $379.38 on Monday, bringing its market value to about $377 billion.