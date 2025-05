Japanese auto giant Honda missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates as operating profit plunged 76%, with the company bracing for the full impact of U.S. tariffs.

Here are Honda's results compared with mean estimates from LSEG:

Revenue: 5.36 trillion yen vs. 5.36 trillion yen

Operating profit: 73.5 billion yen vs. 275.52 billion yen

Honda's fourth quarter ends March 31.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.