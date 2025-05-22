House Republican budget bill boosts maximum child tax credit to $2,500 — here's who qualifies

House Republicans on Thursday passed a bigger child tax credit as part of President Donald Trump's multi-trillion-dollar spending package.

If enacted, the bill would make permanent the maximum $2,000 credit passed via Trump's 2017 tax cuts, and raise the highest value to $2,500 from 2025 through 2028.

These changes wouldn't provide relief to the lowest-earning families, policy experts say. But the provision could still change in the Senate.

If enacted, the House bill would make permanent the maximum $2,000 credit passed via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA, of 2017. Without action from Congress, that tax break will revert to $1,000 after 2025.

The House bill would make the highest child tax credit $2,500 from 2025 through 2028. After that, the credit's top value would revert to $2,000 and be indexed for inflation.

However, the House-approved child tax credit hike wouldn't provide relief to the lowest-earning families, according to some policy experts.

The provision could still change in the Senate.

House Republicans child tax credit changes

If enacted, the House Republican bill could provide a maximum child tax credit of $2,500 per eligible kid, starting in 2025.

However, the plan does "nothing for the 17 million children that are left out of the current $2,000 credit," Kris Cox, director of federal tax policy with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities' federal fiscal policy division, previously told CNBC.

Typically, very-low-income families with kids don't owe federal taxes, which means they can't claim the full child tax credit.

Plus, under the House proposal, both parents must have a Social Security number if filing jointly and claiming the tax break for an eligible child.

"This bill is taking the child tax credit away from 4.5 million children who are U.S. citizens or lawfully present," Cox told CNBC.

How to calculate the child tax credit

For 2025, the child tax credit is currently worth up to $2,000 per qualifying child under age 17 with a valid Social Security number. Up to $1,700 is "refundable" for 2025, which delivers a maximum of $1,700 once the credit exceeds taxes owed.

After your first $2,500 of earnings, the child tax credit value is 15% of adjusted gross income, or AGI, until the tax break reaches that peak of $2,000 per child. The tax break starts to phase out once AGI exceeds $400,000 for married couples filing together or $200,000 for all other taxpayers.

"Almost everyone gets it," but middle-income families currently see the biggest benefit, said Elaine Maag, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

A bipartisan House bill passed in February 2024 aimed to expand access to the child tax credit and retroactively boosted the refundable portion for 2023, which would have impacted families during the 2024 filing season.

The bill failed in the Senate in August, but Republicans expressed interest in revisiting the issue.

At the time of the vote, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, described it as a "blatant attempt to score political points." Crapo, who is now chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in August that Senate Republicans have concerns about the policy, but are willing to negotiate a "child tax credit solution that a majority of Republicans can support."

Although House Republicans previously supported the expansion for lower-earners, the current plan "shifts directions and focuses the benefits on middle and high-income families," Maag said.