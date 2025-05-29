House Republican budget bill calls for bigger ‘pass-through' business tax break. Who could benefit

For 2025, the Section 199A deduction for qualified business income, or QBI, is worth up to 20% of eligible revenue, with some limitations.

This applies to so-called pass-through businesses, including sole proprietors, partnerships and S-corporations, along with some trusts and estates.

The House Republican bill would make the deduction permanent, raise the maximum tax break to 23% and make changes to the phase-outs.

Senate Republicans will soon debate trillions of tax breaks approved by House lawmakers, including a bigger deduction for small business owners, contractors, freelancers and gig economy workers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Enacted via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the Section 199A deduction for qualified business income, or QBI, is currently worth up to 20% of eligible revenue, with some limitations.

Without action from Congress, the QBI deduction will expire after 2025. But the House Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would make the provision permanent and expand the maximum tax break to 23% starting in 2026.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More from Personal Finance:

What the House GOP budget bill means for your money

'Maycember' is almost over — here's how to recover financially

Court order challenges Trump's plan to move student loans to SBA

How to tell if you have qualified business income

The QBI deduction applies to so-called pass-through businesses, which report profits or losses on individual tax returns.

This includes partnerships and S-corporations, along with some trusts and estates. Sole proprietors, such as freelance, contract and gig economy workers, also qualify.

For 2025, the tax break starts to phaseout when taxable income reaches $197,300 for single filers and $394,600 for married taxpayers filing jointly. The deduction can be reduced or eliminated completely, depending on your earnings and type of business (more on that below).

For tax year 2022, the most recent data available, there were roughly 25.6 million QBI deduction claims, up from 18.7 million in 2018, the first year of the tax break, according to IRS data.

However, the deduction has been controversial because "most of the benefits flow to taxpayers with a lot of income," said Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy with the Tax Foundation's Center for Federal Tax Policy.

"These are not taxpayers who work a W-2 job and earn a salary," she said. "They're business owners who receive business profits on their individual tax returns."

How the QBI deduction could change

Currently, certain white-collar professionals — doctors, lawyers, accountants, financial advisors and others — known as a "specified service trade or business," or SSTB, can't claim the QBI deduction once income exceeds certain limits.

There's also an income phaseout for non-SSTB businesses, but that doesn't go to zero.

The House bill would change the phaseout calculation, which could provide a bigger tax break for certain SSTB owners, said certified financial planner and enrolled agent Ben Henry-Moreland, senior financial planning nerd for advisor platform Kitces.com, who analyzed the bill last week.

If enacted, the higher 23% deduction could offer "some [tax] benefit" for all income levels, but the phaseout changes would primarily benefit higher-income SSTB owners, he said.

The House proposed QBI deduction changes would be "more generous and more valuable to higher-income people, especially those in certain industries including lawyers and lobbyists," Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University Law, wrote in early May.