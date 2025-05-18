Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

House Speaker Mike Johnson stresses importance of Memorial Day deadline as ‘historic' budget bill heads for revote

By Hanna Howard, CNBC

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks on, after President Donald Trump delivered remarks on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. 
Leah Millis | Reuters

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism that the budget bill that failed to exit committee Friday would still reach the House floor before Memorial Day as lawmakers prepare to vote again at 10 p.m. ET Sunday night.

"We're working around the clock to deliver this nation-shaping legislation for the American people as soon as possible," Johnson said in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," as he stressed the importance of the timeline for the "historic" bill.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The budget committee will reconvene this evening they'll get that through the committee and the plan is to move that to the rules committee by midweek and to the House floor by the end of the week so that we meet ... our original Memorial Day deadline."

In a Truth Social post Friday, President Donald Trump said lawmakers "MUST UNITE, behind 'THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.' But members of the GOP-led House Budget Committee voted 16-21 against passing the multitrillion dollar legislation. Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote against the bill, with Representatives Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Chip Roy of Texas specifically calling out concerns about Medicaid requirements and spending.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Wednesday, Norman posted on X that, "Delaying work requirements for able-bodied adults on Medicaid isn't 'progress.' It's fiscally irresponsible and another sad excuse for the swamp!!"

"We are writing checks we cannot cash and our children are gonna pay the price," Roy said to the press Friday.

"I appreciate Chip and Ralph," Johnson said Sunday, largely blaming potential delays in enforcing new eligibility requirements on states' abilities to implement changes in their systems.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

The market just gave investors a gift. Here's how not to blow it, according to investing experts

news 3 hours ago

Former VP Mike Pence calls the $400 million Qatari jet gift ‘a bad idea' that Trump should turn down

Asked about the possibility of resistance in the Senate, where GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has referred to the bill as "the Titanic," Johnson said he has met regularly with Senate Majority Leader John Thune to ensure swift passage.

"There's no surprises, the package we send over there will be one that was very carefully negotiated and delicately balanced and we hope they don't make many modifications to it," Johnson said.

In addition to the Memorial Day deadline Johnson has imposed in the House, lawmakers contend with another looming target. "Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said we need to do this by July 4," Johnson said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us