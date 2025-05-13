Money Report

news

How much you need to earn to be upper-middle class in every U.S. state

By Mike Winters, CNBC

Luminola | Getty

Earning more than $110,000 in household income doesn't make you rich — but in most states, it means you're upper-middle class.

Nationwide, upper-middle class households earn a median income between $117,000 and $150,000, according to a new GOBankingRates analysis of 2023 Census Bureau data.

The analysis is based on Pew Research's definition of middle class: households earning between two-thirds and twice their state's median income. Using the most recent Census data from 2023, GOBankingRates calculated the middle class range for each state, then used the top third to determine what was upper-middle class.

At the state level, the income range for upper-middle class varies widely. In Maryland — where many high-earning government workers live in affluent suburbs near Washington, D.C. — households earning between $158,125 and $203,304 fall into the upper-middle class.

In contrast, the mostly rural state of Mississippi has the lowest range of all states, starting at $85,423 and capping at $109,830.

Below, see how much your household would need to earn to be considered upper-middle class in your state — and how that compares to the state's median income.

Alabama

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $96,486
  • High end of upper-middle class: $124,054
  • Median household income: $62,027

Alaska

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $138,967
  • High end of upper-middle class: $178,672
  • Median household income: $89,336  

Arizona

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $119,579 
  • High end of upper-middle class: $153,744
  • Median household income: $76,872 

Arkansas

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $91,425
  • High end of upper-middle class: $117,546
  • Median household income: $58,773 

California

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $149,853
  • High end of upper-middle class: $192,668
  • Median household income: $96,334 

Colorado

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $143,842
  • High end of upper-middle class: $184,940
  • Median household income: $92,470  

Connecticut

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $145,849
  • High end of upper-middle class: $187,520
  • Median household income: $93,760  

Delaware

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $128,886
  • High end of upper-middle class: $165,710
  • Median household income: $82,855

Florida

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $111,550
  • High end of upper-middle class: $143,422
  • Median household income: $71,711  

Georgia

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $116,144 
  • High end of upper-middle class: $149,328
  • Median household income: $74,664 

Hawaii

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $152,938
  • High end of upper-middle class: $196,634
  • Median household income: $98,317 

Idaho

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $116,100
  • High end of upper-middle class: $149,272
  • Median household income: $74,636 

Illinois

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $127,092
  • High end of upper-middle class: $163,404
  • Median household income: $81,702 

Indiana

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $108,968
  • High end of upper-middle class: $140,102
  • Median household income: $70,051 

Iowa

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $113,784
  • High end of upper-middle class: $146,294
  • Median household income: $73,147 

Kansas

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $112,994
  • High end of upper-middle class: $145,278
  • Median household income: $72,639 

Kentucky

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $97,093
  • High end of upper-middle class: $124,834
  • Median household income: $62,417 

Louisiana

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $93,369
  • High end of upper-middle class: $120,046
  •  Median household income: $60,023 

Maine

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $111,647
  • High end of upper-middle class: $143,546
  • Median household income: $71,773

Maryland

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $158,125
  • High end of upper-middle class: $203,304
  • Median household income: $101,652 

Massachusetts

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $157,642
  • High end of upper-middle class: $202,682
  • Median household income: $101,341 

Michigan

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $110,676
  • High end of upper-middle class: $142,298
  • Median household income: $71,149

Minnesota

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $136,198
  • High end of upper-middle class: $175,112
  • Median household income: $87,556 

Mississippi

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $85,423
  • High end of upper-middle class: $109,830
  • Median household income: $54,915 

Missouri

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $107,209
  • High end of upper-middle class: $137,840
  • Median household income: $68,920 

Montana

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $108,768
  • High end of upper-middle class: $139,844
  • Median household income: $69,922 

Nebraska

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $116,643
  • High end of upper-middle class: $149,970
  • Median household income: $74,985 

Nevada

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $117,539
  • High end of upper-middle class: $151,122
  • Median household income: $75,561 

New Hampshire

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $148,755
  • High end of upper-middle class: $191,256
  • Median household income: $95,628 

New Jersey

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $157,189
  • High end of upper-middle class: $202,100
  • Median household income: $101,050 

New Mexico

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $96,639
  • High end of upper-middle class: $124,250
  • Median household income: $62,268 

New York

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $131,566
  • High end of upper-middle class: $169,156
  • Median household income: $84,578 

North Carolina

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $108,740
  • High end of upper-middle class: $139,808
  • Median household income: $69,904 

North Dakota

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $118,143
  • High end of upper-middle class: $151,898
  • Median household income: $75,949 

Ohio

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $108,391
  • High end of upper-middle class: $139,360
  • Median household income: $69,680 

Oklahoma

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $98,938
  • High end of upper-middle class: $127,206
  • Median household income: $63,603 

Oregon

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $125,107
  • High end of upper-middle class: $160,852
  • Median household income: $80,426 

Pennsylvania

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $118,348
  • High end of upper-middle class: $152,162
  • Median household income: $76,081 

Rhode Island

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $134,356
  • High end of upper-middle class: $172,744
  • Median household income: $86,372 

South Carolina

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $103,939
  • High end of upper-middle class: $133,636
  • Median household income: $66,818 

South Dakota

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $112,655
  • High end of upper-middle class: $144,842
  • Median household income: $72,421 

Tennessee

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $104,373
  • High end of upper-middle class: $134,194
  • Median household income: $67,097 

Texas

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $118,676
  • High end of upper-middle class: $152,584
  • Median household income: $76,292 

Utah

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $142,722
  • High end of upper-middle class: $183,500
  • Median household income: $91,750 

Vermont

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $121,371
  • High end of upper-middle class: $156,048
  • Median household income: $78,024 

Virginia

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $141,515
  • High end of upper-middle class: $181,948
  • Median household income: $90,974 

Washington

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $147,703
  • High end of upper-middle class: $189,904
  • Median household income: $94,952 

West Virginia

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $90,093
  • High end of upper-middle class: $115,834
  • Median household income: $57,917 

Wisconsin

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $117,709
  • High end of upper-middle class: $151,340
  • Median household income: $75,670 

Wyoming

  • Low end of upper-middle class: $116,379
  • High end of upper-middle class: $149,630
  • Median household income: $74,815 

