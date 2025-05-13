How much you need to earn to be upper-middle class in every U.S. state

Earning more than $110,000 in household income doesn't make you rich — but in most states, it means you're upper-middle class.
Nationwide, upper-middle class households earn a median income between $117,000 and $150,000, according to a new GOBankingRates analysis of 2023 Census Bureau data.
The analysis is based on Pew Research's definition of middle class: households earning between two-thirds and twice their state's median income. Using the most recent Census data from 2023, GOBankingRates calculated the middle class range for each state, then used the top third to determine what was upper-middle class.
At the state level, the income range for upper-middle class varies widely. In Maryland — where many high-earning government workers live in affluent suburbs near Washington, D.C. — households earning between $158,125 and $203,304 fall into the upper-middle class.
In contrast, the mostly rural state of Mississippi has the lowest range of all states, starting at $85,423 and capping at $109,830.
Below, see how much your household would need to earn to be considered upper-middle class in your state — and how that compares to the state's median income.
Alabama
- Low end of upper-middle class: $96,486
- High end of upper-middle class: $124,054
- Median household income: $62,027
Alaska
- Low end of upper-middle class: $138,967
- High end of upper-middle class: $178,672
- Median household income: $89,336
Arizona
- Low end of upper-middle class: $119,579
- High end of upper-middle class: $153,744
- Median household income: $76,872
Arkansas
- Low end of upper-middle class: $91,425
- High end of upper-middle class: $117,546
- Median household income: $58,773
California
- Low end of upper-middle class: $149,853
- High end of upper-middle class: $192,668
- Median household income: $96,334
Colorado
- Low end of upper-middle class: $143,842
- High end of upper-middle class: $184,940
- Median household income: $92,470
Connecticut
- Low end of upper-middle class: $145,849
- High end of upper-middle class: $187,520
- Median household income: $93,760
Delaware
- Low end of upper-middle class: $128,886
- High end of upper-middle class: $165,710
- Median household income: $82,855
Florida
- Low end of upper-middle class: $111,550
- High end of upper-middle class: $143,422
- Median household income: $71,711
Georgia
- Low end of upper-middle class: $116,144
- High end of upper-middle class: $149,328
- Median household income: $74,664
Hawaii
- Low end of upper-middle class: $152,938
- High end of upper-middle class: $196,634
- Median household income: $98,317
Idaho
- Low end of upper-middle class: $116,100
- High end of upper-middle class: $149,272
- Median household income: $74,636
Illinois
- Low end of upper-middle class: $127,092
- High end of upper-middle class: $163,404
- Median household income: $81,702
Indiana
- Low end of upper-middle class: $108,968
- High end of upper-middle class: $140,102
- Median household income: $70,051
Iowa
- Low end of upper-middle class: $113,784
- High end of upper-middle class: $146,294
- Median household income: $73,147
Kansas
- Low end of upper-middle class: $112,994
- High end of upper-middle class: $145,278
- Median household income: $72,639
Kentucky
- Low end of upper-middle class: $97,093
- High end of upper-middle class: $124,834
- Median household income: $62,417
Louisiana
- Low end of upper-middle class: $93,369
- High end of upper-middle class: $120,046
- Median household income: $60,023
Maine
- Low end of upper-middle class: $111,647
- High end of upper-middle class: $143,546
- Median household income: $71,773
Maryland
- Low end of upper-middle class: $158,125
- High end of upper-middle class: $203,304
- Median household income: $101,652
Massachusetts
- Low end of upper-middle class: $157,642
- High end of upper-middle class: $202,682
- Median household income: $101,341
Michigan
- Low end of upper-middle class: $110,676
- High end of upper-middle class: $142,298
- Median household income: $71,149
Minnesota
- Low end of upper-middle class: $136,198
- High end of upper-middle class: $175,112
- Median household income: $87,556
Mississippi
- Low end of upper-middle class: $85,423
- High end of upper-middle class: $109,830
- Median household income: $54,915
Missouri
- Low end of upper-middle class: $107,209
- High end of upper-middle class: $137,840
- Median household income: $68,920
Montana
- Low end of upper-middle class: $108,768
- High end of upper-middle class: $139,844
- Median household income: $69,922
Nebraska
- Low end of upper-middle class: $116,643
- High end of upper-middle class: $149,970
- Median household income: $74,985
Nevada
- Low end of upper-middle class: $117,539
- High end of upper-middle class: $151,122
- Median household income: $75,561
New Hampshire
- Low end of upper-middle class: $148,755
- High end of upper-middle class: $191,256
- Median household income: $95,628
New Jersey
- Low end of upper-middle class: $157,189
- High end of upper-middle class: $202,100
- Median household income: $101,050
New Mexico
- Low end of upper-middle class: $96,639
- High end of upper-middle class: $124,250
- Median household income: $62,268
New York
- Low end of upper-middle class: $131,566
- High end of upper-middle class: $169,156
- Median household income: $84,578
North Carolina
- Low end of upper-middle class: $108,740
- High end of upper-middle class: $139,808
- Median household income: $69,904
North Dakota
- Low end of upper-middle class: $118,143
- High end of upper-middle class: $151,898
- Median household income: $75,949
Ohio
- Low end of upper-middle class: $108,391
- High end of upper-middle class: $139,360
- Median household income: $69,680
Oklahoma
- Low end of upper-middle class: $98,938
- High end of upper-middle class: $127,206
- Median household income: $63,603
Oregon
- Low end of upper-middle class: $125,107
- High end of upper-middle class: $160,852
- Median household income: $80,426
Pennsylvania
- Low end of upper-middle class: $118,348
- High end of upper-middle class: $152,162
- Median household income: $76,081
Rhode Island
- Low end of upper-middle class: $134,356
- High end of upper-middle class: $172,744
- Median household income: $86,372
South Carolina
- Low end of upper-middle class: $103,939
- High end of upper-middle class: $133,636
- Median household income: $66,818
South Dakota
- Low end of upper-middle class: $112,655
- High end of upper-middle class: $144,842
- Median household income: $72,421
Tennessee
- Low end of upper-middle class: $104,373
- High end of upper-middle class: $134,194
- Median household income: $67,097
Texas
- Low end of upper-middle class: $118,676
- High end of upper-middle class: $152,584
- Median household income: $76,292
Utah
- Low end of upper-middle class: $142,722
- High end of upper-middle class: $183,500
- Median household income: $91,750
Vermont
- Low end of upper-middle class: $121,371
- High end of upper-middle class: $156,048
- Median household income: $78,024
Virginia
- Low end of upper-middle class: $141,515
- High end of upper-middle class: $181,948
- Median household income: $90,974
Washington
- Low end of upper-middle class: $147,703
- High end of upper-middle class: $189,904
- Median household income: $94,952
West Virginia
- Low end of upper-middle class: $90,093
- High end of upper-middle class: $115,834
- Median household income: $57,917
Wisconsin
- Low end of upper-middle class: $117,709
- High end of upper-middle class: $151,340
- Median household income: $75,670
Wyoming
- Low end of upper-middle class: $116,379
- High end of upper-middle class: $149,630
- Median household income: $74,815
