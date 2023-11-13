How to use your Apple Watch to calculate the tip and split a check at a restaurant

Your Apple Watch can make splitting the check at a restaurant a much simpler process.

There is a built-in "tip" feature that will automatically calculate the tip amount for you.

You can adjust the percent you want to tip and the number of people splitting the check.

Your Apple Watch can help you calculate the tip and split a check at a restaurant with just a few taps.

The feature is built right into the calculator app, and all you need to do is enter the amount of the check, the percentage you want to tip, and the number of people with whom you'd like to split the bill.

It's just a small example of how Apple works to make the Apple Watch ingrained into people's daily routines. Apple's wearable revenue, which includes the watch and AirPods, was its third-highest selling category behind the iPhone and Services in its most recent earnings, generating $9.32 billion in sales.

Give this a try the next time you're at a restaurant and don't want to do the mental math splitting between a big group.

How to calculate tip and split the bill with your Apple Watch

Here's how:

Wake up your watch and press the Digital Crown on the side of your watch.

Choose the calculator app.

Type in the amount of your check, before the tip is added.

Press "TIP" in the top row. It's to the left of the division sign.

The default settings are a 20% tip with one person paying the bill. You'll see the total in the bottom right.

You can adjust the tip rate and amount of people paying, too. Tap on whichever bar you would like to adjust and then twist the knob.

If you have a $500 bill, for example, tip 20%, and choose to split between five people, it'll say each person owes $120.

