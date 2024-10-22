HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.

Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse.

