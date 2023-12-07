NBA player says he wouldn't spend a penny of a $500,000 bonus—here's why

This season, the National Basketball Association unveiled a new in-season tournament format, complete with a unique trophy and specially designed courts for each arena.

The competition, conceived as a way to drum up excitement among fans during a long regular season, also comes with a sweetener for the players: a $500,000 bonus for each member of the winning roster.

For superstars on the league's largest contracts, the prize money could mean a new supercar or an off-season trip to Saint-Tropez.

Jose Alvarado, a point guard for the semifinalist New Orleans Pelicans, has other ideas. Should his team win, he doesn't plan on pocketing the money. Instead, he plans to divvy it up between his two daughters, ages 1 and 3, and stepdaughter, age 14.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I will not touch the money," Alvarado told Andscape's Marc Spears. "My financial team will act like I never made it. It's not for me. It's not in my hands. I'm living my life. They got to live their lives and I don't want them to struggle at all."

Alvarado, age 25, has already won $100,000 for reaching the semifinals. He and his teammates will earn $200,000 should they reach the finals and $500,000 for winning the whole thing. No matter the size of the check, he plans to open a savings account for his three girls, Spears reports.

The power of compounding

If he kept the money for himself, half a million dollars would be a significant payday for Alvarado. He's on track to make $1.8 million this season and has earned $3 million total in his young NBA career. The $500,000 grand prize would represent some 37% of his salary.

But by putting the money aside for his daughters, he's showing a canny understanding of personal finance. Thanks to the long-term power of compounding interest, what could be a large amount of money for him now could be a life-changing amount of money for his children in the future.

"I ain't struggling now. I'm blessed to be financially good. So why do I need to add that extra load? Let that grow and let them have it … I just want this game to keep me blessed and I don't want my kids to worry about nothing," Alvarado said.

If the money is managed well, it will indeed grow enough to alleviate some future worries.

Currently, several online banks offer interest rates in the neighborhood of 5% on high-yield savings accounts. At that rate, a $500,000 deposit in such an account would be worth about $1.7 million after 24 years, when Alvarado's youngest daughter will reach her father's age, according to Make It's compound interest calculator.

Or say Alvarado's team invests the money in a portfolio of stocks that returns 8% per year, on average — not a terribly difficult number to imagine given the historic performance of the broad U.S. stock market — and earmarks the money for the girls' retirement. By the time the oldest daughter reaches age 67, the portfolio would be worth more than $34 million.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

CHECK OUT: At 99, billionaire Charlie Munger shared how to avoid major mistakes in life: Dodge ‘toxic people and toxic activities’