IBM is ‘off to the races' after gaining a new bull on Wall Street, Jim Cramer says

International Business Machines (IBM) rose nearly 3% on Wednesday after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on company shares with an outperform (buy) rating. Analysts set a price target of $188 apiece, roughly 28% upside from IBM's closing price Tuesday.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

The Wall Street firm touted IBM for its artificial intelligence potential, along with growth opportunities after it separated its managed infrastructure services business into Kyndryl — all narratives CNBC's Jim Cramer agrees with. "IBM is very inexpensive so you can bet that it's off to the races," the 'Mad Money' host said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.