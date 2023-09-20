Money Report

IBM is ‘off to the races' after gaining a new bull on Wall Street, Jim Cramer says

By Morgan Chittum,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

International Business Machines (IBM) rose nearly 3% on Wednesday after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on company shares with an outperform (buy) rating. Analysts set a price target of $188 apiece, roughly 28% upside from IBM's closing price Tuesday.

The Wall Street firm touted IBM for its artificial intelligence potential, along with growth opportunities after it separated its managed infrastructure services business into Kyndryl — all narratives CNBC's Jim Cramer agrees with. "IBM is very inexpensive so you can bet that it's off to the races," the 'Mad Money' host said.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

