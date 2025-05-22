If you have this skill, you're a better boss than most, says workplace expert: It reminds employees ‘that they're needed'

Plenty of people love company-wide pizza parties and generous workplace vacation packages. Just don't expect those kinds of perks to consistently motivate people to perform their best, says leadership and workplace researcher Zach Mercurio.

To feel like they matter at work, employees — perhaps surprisingly — prefer one factor over just about everything else, Mercurio says: a boss who's good at making small talk. Not the superficial chatter that people use to cut awkward silences, but the meaningfully personal conversations that lead to small moments of connection, he explains.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We've studied people for five years in numerous occupations, and we've asked them this question: When you feel that you matter, what's happening at work?" says Mercurio. "Nobody yet has said, 'When I got a promotion, when I got a pay raise, when I got employee of the month' ... They've all talked about small interactions in which someone truly sees them, hears them, is there for them, and reminds them that they're needed."

DON'T MISS: How to change careers and be happier at work

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Questions that show a sincere interest in the other person can helping you build trust and a genuine workplace rapport, Mercurio says. This could be as simple as: "I know things are a little hectic this week. How are you holding up?" Or, "I heard your son graduated this week. Congratulations! How did you celebrate?"

Without casual opportunities for personal interaction, remote workers particularly feel increasingly disconnected and insignificant at work, Mercurio notes. The same is often true of workers in underappreciated positions like janitors, delivery drivers and public transportation operators, he adds.

"We've used technology to manage remote and hybrid work, so a lot of our interactions are more transactional than ever. We send updates via Slack or email," says Mercurio. "But what can't be an email is checking in on how you're doing because your parents are in the hospital. [Or] resolving a conflict in their ways of working or checking in on how a project is going."

How to be a better at small talk

If you want to avoid superficial small talk, "ask clear, open, exploratory questions," Mercurio says. He offers these examples:

"Hey, what has your attention today? Anything I can do to make this a better week for you?"

"What's the most interesting insight you heard in our team meeting?"

"Got anything you're working on that you need some extra help with?"

Avoid inquiries like "How are you today?" and "How was your weekend?" that can result in autopilot responses, author and keynote speaker Lorraine Lee wrote for CNBC Make It in February. Instead, try "conversational threading," asking questions that encourage more substantial conversation, Lee wrote. For example: "What are you excited to be working on?" or "What was the highlight of your weekend?"

If you're on the receiving end of an awkward small talk question, give an answer that prompts follow-ups. If someone asks where you're from, don't just say "California" — say something like, "I'm from Malibu, near the beach. My family and I used to go surfing on the weekends."

Bosses especially should take advantage of these small moments to build connections with their employees, Mercurio says: As workplace trust dwindles across the U.S., the relationships you create at work can help you keep your employees productive and engaged.

"I encourage [leaders] to track your interactions with your team, for example, over the week," he says. "When do you interact with them? Write down, what do you talk about? How much is this talk about what they do and what they can do for you, and how much of that time is spent talking about who they are and how they're doing?"

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.