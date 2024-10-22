IMF hikes UK growth outlook amid lower inflation and interest rates

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2024 growth outlook for the United Kingdom, saying falls in both inflation and interest rates would boost domestic demand.

The IMF also on Tuesday trimmed its growth outlook for the euro zone in 2024 to 0.8% from 0.9%, forecasting stagnation in the bloc's biggest economy Germany.

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2024 growth outlook for the United Kingdom, saying declines in interest rates and inflation would boost domestic demand.

The IMF now sees 1.1% growth for the U.K. economy this year, up from a July forecast of 0.7%. The agency also reiterated its forecast for a 1.5% expansion in 2025.

Inflation in the U.K. came in at 1.7% in September, a decline from 11.1% in October 2022. Lower rates of services inflation and wage growth have led economists over the last week to forecast a faster pace of interest rate cuts from the Bank of England, forecasting the central bank will take its key rate from 5.25% at the start of the year to 4.5% by the end of 2024.

Economic growth has been tepid so far this year, coming in at 0.2% in August after flatlining in June and July.

The IMF's brighter outlook comes as the country braces for the center-left Labour Party to this month deliver its first budget in 14 years. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that the package will contain "tough" decisions in order to fill what he claims is a looming £22 billion ($28.5 billion) financing shortfall — a figure disputed by his predecessors in the Conservative Party — after Labour committed to slash net borrowing.

While Starmer has ruled out increases to some major taxes, including on income and corporations, a broader package of tax hikes is anticipated. Uncertainty over the budget weighed on consumer confidence readings in August, though the S&P Global UK Consumer Sentiment Index released Monday showed households were slightly more optimistic about their finances and more willing to make large purchases.

"It's welcome that the IMF have upgraded our growth forecast for this year, but I know there is more work to do," Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who took office in July, said Tuesday. Labour has previously pledged to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 group of nations and make higher growth the core focus of its policymaking.

On Tuesday, the IMF also trimmed its 2024 growth outlook for the euro zone to 0.8% from 0.9% previously, forecasting stagnation in the bloc's biggest economy Germany. Analysts flag a multitude of challenges facing the German economy, including intense competition for the country's autos and wider manufacturing products, along with higher energy prices and macro uncertainty weighing on its industrial production.

Among other so-called "advanced economies," the IMF forecasts economic expansion of 2.8% in the U.S., 1.3% in Canada and just 0.3% in Japan, which has suffered from weak demand this year amid high inflation.