news

In pictures: India records ‘longest' heatwave, Delhi faces water crisis

By Charmaine Jacob,CNBC

Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
  • India's capital Delhi is facing a severe water crisis as the country undergoes its "longest spell" of recorded heatwave.
  • Delhi's Water Minister Atishi warned Thursday the city is facing a water shortage of 50 million gallons daily due to a lack of raw water supply from the Yamuna river and other sources, the Economic Times reported.
  • Many countries in South and Southeast Asia have also faced a similar weather conditions, with temperatures in Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam surpassing 40°C.

India's capital Delhi is facing a severe water crisis as the country undergoes its "longest spell" of recorded heatwave.

According to India's Meteorological Department, temperatures in some parts of the second-most populated city in India soared above 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and is expected to hover around a similar range through the weekend.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions [are] likely to continue over northern parts of India during next 4-5 days," IMD said in a release.

The highest daily temperature in Delhi has consecutively surpassed 40°C since May 12, weather forecasting site AccuWeather showed.

"This has been the longest spell because it has been experienced for about 24 days in different parts of the country," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the IMD, said in an interview with the Indian Express daily earlier this week. 

The South Asian nation often endures heatwaves and droughts as a result of global warming.

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi warned Thursday the city is facing a water shortage of 50 million gallons daily due to a lack of raw water supply from the Yamuna river and other sources, the Economic Times reported.

Temperatures exceeded 52.9°C on May 29 in Mungeshpur, a village in the northwest part of Delhi, IMD said, adding it was an "outlier" as temperatures in other parts of Delhi ranged between 45.2°C to 49.1°C that day.

Local media reported that a 40-year-old factory worker died as a result of heat stroke.

Other parts of India were not spared, with temperatures in some cities touching 47.5°C on Thursday.

Multiple Indian media publications have also reported deaths of voters and poll personnel in May after standing in the scorching heat to cast their votes in the recent general election.

India's health ministry advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure and keep a look out for those who are sick or elderly.

Many countries in South and Southeast Asia have also faced a similar weather conditions, with temperatures in Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam surpassing 40°C.

"Asia is heating up faster than the global average, with increased casualties and economic losses from floods, storms, and more severe heatwaves," the World Meteorological Organization, the UN's weather agency, warned in April.

India's heatwave

A woman quenches her thirst with the tap water on a hot summer afternoon during heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, India on June 10, 2024.
Anil Shakya | Afp | Getty Images
Children bathing in a canal

Children bathing and getting relief from the extreme heat in the Bhool Garhi Canal on June in Ghaziabad, India, on June 12, 2024
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Water tank at the Vivekanand slum

Residents of Vivekanand Camp filling water from a water tanker supply in New Delhi, India, on June 12, 2024.
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Rushing to fill up water supplies

People filling water from a water supply in New Delhi, India, on June 8, 2024.
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Boy pouring water over his head

A boy pours water on his face from a container in New Delhi, India, on May 22, 2024. 
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Homeless people filling up plastic pots

Homeless people fill drinking water in plastic pots from a government tap in Gurugram, India, on June 12, 2024.
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Women transporting water canisters

People are filling water from a supply water tanker during a heatwave in New Delhi, India, on June 3, 2024. 
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Workers supplying ice blocks

Workers supply ice blocks during hot summer days at in Gurugram, India, on June 6, 2024.
Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
