Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Instacart to lay off 250 employees, or about 7% of the company, as part of restructuring

By Hayden Field,CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Instacart on Tuesday announced it would lay off about 250 employees, or roughly 7% of the company, alongside reporting fourth-quarter earnings that fell roughly in line with analysts' estimates.
  • The layoffs are focused in part on middle management and creating a flatter organizational structure, according to Instacart, as well as focusing teams on larger projects.
  • Instacart's COO, CTO and chief architect are departing the company for personal reasons, and the company only plans to backfill the CTO role.

Instacart on Tuesday announced it would lay off about 250 employees, or roughly 7% of the company, as part of a restructuring. The news came as the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell roughly in line with analysts' revenue estimates.

Shares of the company fell 5% in extended trading.

The layoffs are focused in part on middle management and creating a flatter organizational structure, according to Instacart, as well as focusing teams on larger projects, such as advertising efforts on Roku, Google Ads and more.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Three top executives are also departing the company for personal reasons, according to Instacart: Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma, Chief Technology Officer Varouj Chitilian and chief architect JJ Zhuang. Instacart will only backfill the CTO role.

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $803 million, roughly in line with the $804 million that Wall Street expected, according to analyst estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

In September, Instacart went public in one of the first significant venture-backed tech IPOs since December 2021. In its prospectus, the company said it would focus on incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning features into the platform, and that it expected to rely on those features to "drive future growth in our business."

Money Report

12 mins ago

Lyft shares soar 50% on earnings beat, guidance

news 20 mins ago

Nvidia is now worth more than Amazon thanks to the AI chip boom

Instacart shoppers and drivers deliver goods in more than 5,500 cities from upward of 40,000 grocers and other stores, according to its website. The business took off during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers avoided public places. But profitability has always been a significant challenge, as it can be with much of the gig economy, due to high costs associated with contractor payouts.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us