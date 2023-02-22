Intel Slashes Dividend by Over 65%, to 12.5 Cents

Intel cut its upcoming dividend from 36.5 cents to 12.5 cents.

The 65% reduction comes weeks after the company announced far-reaching compensation cuts.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said on a call with analysts that the company's board was cautious in weighing the first dividend cut since 2000. He added Intel intended to resume growing the dividend "over time."

"The board and I continue to view the dividend as a critical component to the overall attractiveness of Intel," he added.

Intel shares were largely flat in premarket trading Wednesday after the news.

Gelsinger insisted on the call that both he and the board remained committed to maintaining a competitive yield. Intel's dividend yield is now 1.9%, based on Tuesday's closing price, down significantly from its prior yield of 5.6%.

The dividend will be payable on June 1. "Prudent allocation of our owners' capital is important to enable our IDM 2.0 strategy and sustain our momentum as we rebuild our execution engine," Gelsinger said in a press release.

The company also reaffirmed its recently issued outlook for the first quarter of 2023. Intel guided to a 15 cent non-GAAP loss per share but didn't provide full-year guidance, citing economic uncertainty.

Intel's most recent results, a top- and bottom-line miss and a $664 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, sent its share price sharply down. "No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel," Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann wrote after the earnings report.

Intel's stock has fallen nearly 60% from its 2021 high, a reflection of both a challenging PC market and of company-specific issues, including a surplus of chips and underutilized factories.

The company said it aimed to deliver $3 billion in cost savings this year, in part through compensation cuts. Intel's fourth-quarter loss was the chipmaker's largest since 2017.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom, Jordan Novet and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.