Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Intuit tops Wall Street estimates after tax season, issues strong guidance

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

[CNBC] Intuit tops Wall Street estimates after tax season, issues strong guidance
Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Intuit reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which included tax return season.
  • The company also issued guidance for the full year that topped estimates.


Intuit on Thursday reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates and issued stronger-than -expected guidance for the full year. The stock rose about 4% in extended trading.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did compared to analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $11.65 adjusted vs. $10.91 expected
  • Revenue: $7.8 billion vs. $7.56 billion expected

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Revenue in the fiscal third quarter increased 15% from $6.7 billion a year ago. Intuit is best known for its TurboTax and QuickBooks software. The latest quarter ended on April 30, two weeks after the deadline for filing tax returns in the U.S.

For its full fiscal year, Intuit said it expects to report revenue of $18.72 billion to $18.76 billion, up from the range of $18.16 billion to $18.35 billion it shared last quarter. Analysts were expecting $18.35 billion, according to LSEG.

Intuit will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Top $TRUMP holders head to crypto dinner with president that Democrats call ‘orgy of corruption'

news 2 hours ago

50-year-old's side hustle brings in $117,000 a month, he works 1 day a week on it: I can ‘set my own schedule'

WATCH: Cramer interview with Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us