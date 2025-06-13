Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran, defense minister announces ‘special situation'

Israel's defense minister announced a 'special situation' after Israel attacked Iran.

U.S. stock futures slid on Thursday night as tensions in the Middle East worsened.

Israel has conducted military strikes against Iran, two U.S. officials told NBC News. The officials added that there was no U.S. involvement.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in Israel, NBC News and the Associated Press reported.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

​Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.

​You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas."

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced to withdraw some American personnel from the Middle East, noting "it could be a dangerous place." The president added that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

This is breaking news, Please check back for updates