It costs over $90,000 a year to go to Yale—but here's how much students actually pay

Like any Ivy League school, a degree from Yale University has the potential to help you go very far in life.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based university has a long list of notable alumni, including actors Angela Bassett and Jodie Foster, Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer.

Those are just some of the undergraduate alums — the list of notable alumni from Yale's graduate programs is even longer and includes several other U.S. presidents, Supreme Court justices, actors, founders and more.

Plus, Yale students go on to command a median salary of $95,961 a decade after starting school, according to the Department of Education's College Scorecard.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But attending Yale can come at a steep cost. For the 2024-25 school year, undergraduate tuition is listed at $67,250. Additional costs, including housing, food, materials and student fees, brings the estimated total cost of attendance to $90,975 per year.

Many students don't end up paying that much, though. Here's what students and their families typically pay for a Yale education.

How students pay for Yale

Yale meets 100% of demonstrated financial need for students with institutional scholarships and does not expect students to take out loans, according to its website.

Nearly 60% of first-time undergraduate Yale students received some form of financial aid in the 2021-22 school year, according to the latest National Center for Educational Statistics data. That includes 17% of the class receiving Pell Grants and 51% of students receiving institutional grants and scholarships.

Students who receive federal aid paid an average $18,535 for the 2021-22 school year, according to the most recent College Scorecard data. The median net cost for students receiving aid drops to $13,000 a year, according to Yale's website.

And families earning less than $75,000 a year are not expected to make a financial contribution for their student's education, the school says.

Just 6% of Yale students take out loans to cover tuition, and students who take out federal loans owe a median of $12,975 after graduating, per the Department of Education.

Discounted tuition at various income levels

Your family's income isn't the only aspect Yale considers when awarding financial aid. The school may consider your family size, assets and other unique circumstances, like high medical costs, on a case-by-case basis.

Even families earning over $200,000 a year may receive aid, the college says. Often, those families have more than one child in college or may have other financial circumstances that demonstrate some level of need.

Here's what families from various income levels paid at Yale for the 2023-24 school year, according to its website:

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.