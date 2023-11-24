It's TikTok Shop's first Christmas, and shoppers are torn between hot deals and ethics

TikTok Shop launched in September in the U.S., following in the footsteps of other social media platforms launching shopping platforms.

Shoppers remain divided on whether they love or hate the shopping feature.

Some are taking advantage of the low prices while others question the ethics of some of the products.

Consumers are increasingly turning to social media for their shopping this holiday season, and TikTok's latest venture into e-commerce has emerged at the forefront.

The platform introduced TikTok Shop in the U.S. in September as an in-app shopping experience, capitalizing on the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend. The shop gives opportunities to both content creators who could sell their own products and avid TikTok users who could buy directly on the app, following in the footsteps of other social media apps like Instagram.

Though TikTok Shop previously faced backlash and was forced to shut down in Indonesia, consumers are increasingly trending toward buying off of social media. According to a recent Shopify-Gallup survey, nearly half of Generation Z respondents – people born after 1997, according to the Pew Research Center – said they plan on buying some holiday gifts on social media apps. And 86% of Gen Z shoppers say social media influences their shopping habits, according to an ICSC report.

One of those TikTok Shop enthusiasts is 29-year-old Chuck Vaughn, who called the TikTok Shop phenomenon "a gold rush."

"There's some crazy coupons on there combined with sale prices, and then you end up getting things 50% off or 60% off," the Tennessee resident told CNBC. "There's no good reason to not be using it as far as I can tell."

Though some argue that using the platform strips shoppers of their privacy, Vaughn said it's clear that consumers today are already giving up data in most of their apps. Instead, he's leaned into the trend, with his most recent purchase being Pokémon cards. Whereas the market price for cards would normally be around $70, Vaughn said, he bought his on TikTok Shop for just $33 with free shipping – and they arrived in under a week.

As he heads into the holiday season, Vaughn said he plans on doing at least some of his holiday shopping on the app and is recommending his friends and family to use TikTok Shop as well.

Social media and commerce

With in-app purchases, the ability to purchase quickly is even more prevalent. It's a trend that was especially bolstered by the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were largely staying home either due to mandates or worries about catching Covid. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Americans spent $791.7 billion on e-commerce during 2020.

According to TikTok, the Shop platform has over 200,000 sellers, and the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag has over 77 billion views as of this month. This holiday season, TikTok added that the Shop feature will include multiple promotions, coupons and deals on trending products.

Though in-person commerce has made a comeback post-pandemic, according to Gartner digital commerce analyst Ant Duffin, consumers' propensity to buy online has undoubtedly surged in the past few years.

The social media commerce landscape has constructed a particularly interesting ecosystem made up of brands, creators, technology and consumers, each playing a role in bolstering the e-commerce space, Duffin told CNBC.

"What you're now starting to see is TikTok bucking the trend where they're providing a complete social commerce ecosystem of tactics, from paid advertising to short-form video through to immersive shops and being able to transact all within the app," Duffin said.

This new realm could be a "fresh battleground" for small and medium-sized businesses, according to Duffin. Especially over the holiday season, smaller businesses can raise awareness and build their brands successfully on the social media app and fill in the gaps for brands looking to capitalize on new market opportunities.

However, Duffin said he does not believe TikTok Shop will be able to rival the likes of Amazon or have an impact beyond a stocking stuffer purchase just yet.

Questioning the ethics

But not everyone is a fan of being able to scroll and purchase simultaneously.

Grace Romine, a sophomore at Indiana University, said she first found the Shop feature to be annoying, especially with the increased advertisements. She also said she found it was drowning out some of the creative content produced by creators on the app.

Romine said she doesn't agree with some of the ethics of the products being sold on the app, especially with lower prices begging broader conversations about where those products are coming from.

"TikTok Shop does offer the opportunity for small businesses to succeed, and small businesses really need e-commerce platforms," she said. "But a lot of the products I've seen that thousands of people are promoting are not small businesses."

She added: "They are, you know, the $4 purse, and if they're selling it for $4, what are the ethics behind that? Is it sustainably made? What kind of labor was used to make this product?"

Romine said the combination of fast fashion and overconsumption work together to sour her taste for the Shop feature, even as she sees classmates walking around campus in sweatshirts she's seen ads for on the app. She's also eager to see how the app adapts to its "first Christmas" in the holiday market.

For Fordham senior and history major Ana Kevorkian, the ads have become increasingly tempting even though she's "principally opposed" to buying anything on TikTok Shop. She said she's specifically had her eye on a leather purse being sold for $3, but she's still questioning the ethics behind it.

"I try to be intentional about my shopping, and I think TikTok Shop is the exact opposite of intentional shopping," Kevorkian said, adding that it encourages people to overspend and overconsume.

"It takes 10 seconds to go onto Safari and buy something, and that's not a huge inconvenience," she said. "If we need to shop so much that that is too much, then there is something wrong with the culture."

Still, every time that leather purse pops up on her For You Page, Kevorkian said she hesitates. Since she's never bought anything on the app, she has an automatic 70% discount for her first purchase.