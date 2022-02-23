Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump in Talks About Cooperating With House Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Report Says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Zach Gibson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Ivanka Trump, the adult daughter of former President Donald Trump, is negotiating with the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot about cooperating with the investigators, The New York Times reported.
  • The House select committee, which is investigating the facts and causes of the 2021 invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters, had invited Ivanka Trump to sit for a voluntary interview.

Ivanka Trump, the adult daughter of former President Donald Trump, is negotiating with the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot about cooperating with the investigators, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The House select committee, which is investigating the facts and causes of the 2021 invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump's supporters, had invited Ivanka Trump last month to sit for a voluntary interview.

Attorneys for Trump's eldest daughter have been in talks with the committee since Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivered that invitation in an eight-page letter, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump confirmed in a statement to the newspaper that she is "in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview."

Neither a spokesman for the select committee nor a Trump Organization spokeswoman immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Special Reports 8 mins ago

The Black Equity Index Is a New Way for Companies to Measure and Advance Racial Equity in the Workplace

business 23 mins ago

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Is Worth the Price Tag, If You're Willing to Let Loose and Play

Read the full report from The New York Times.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumppoliticsCongressUS: NewsWhite House
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us