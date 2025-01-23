Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ivanka Trump warns investors that meme token bearing her name is fake

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC

Ivanka Trump warns investors that meme token bearing her name is fake
Hakan Nural | Getty Images
  • Ivanka Trump posted on X on Thursday that a meme coin with her name on it isn't real, following the prior launch of $TRUMP and $MELANIA tokens.
  • "I have no involvement with this coin," she wrote.
  • Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were major figures in the first Trump White House but have so far not been part of the second administration.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, is warning investors against buying a fraudulent crypto coin bearing her name.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called 'Ivanka Trump' or '$IVANKA' is being promoted without my consent or approval," she wrote in a post on X on Thursday. "To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money."

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, played prominent leadership roles in the first Trump White House, but have not been central to the new administration.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Her warnings come after meme tokens were launched over the weekend called $TRUMP and $MELANIA, for the president and first lady.

The $TRUMP coin, which almost immediately boosted the president's net worth by billions of dollars on paper, is now trading at about $37, a drop of 50% from its peak shortly after launch. Similarly, the $MELANIA token has plunged 80% from its weekend high, currently trading at $2.84.

The website for $TRUMP says 80% of the coins are held by the Trump Organization and affiliates. Meme coins have become increasingly popular with crypto traders, but are particularly volatile as there is no underlying asset with any value.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Google restores Joe Biden to ‘US presidents' search results, blames ‘data error' for omission

news 23 mins ago

A norovirus vaccine could be on the horizon as cases rise

WATCH: Bitcoin surges as Trump plans crypto policies

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us