I've studied over 200 kids—parents who have the closest relationships with their adult kids do 7 things early on

Every parent hopes their child will grow up and still want a close relationship with them. But close bonds don't happen by accident — they are built through small, everyday interactions that make a child feel safe, seen and valued.

As a conscious parenting researcher and coach, I've studied over 200 families. I've found that the way you respond to your children from the day they're born determines how strong your relationship with them is when they're adults.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you want your kids to always trust, respect and want to be around you, no matter how old they are, start doing these seven things early on.

1. Let them know their feelings matter

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Children need to feel safe and comfortable sharing their feelings. But when they hear "you're fine" or "it's not a big deal," they start believing that their feelings aren't important and eventually stop sharing them.

Instead of dismissing emotions, acknowledge them. To help them feel heard, say things like: "That sounds frustrating" or "I see you're upset." Emotional safety isn't about fixing problems — it's about making sure they feel understood.

2. Choose connection over control

Parenting based on fear, punishment or constant correction creates distance. Kids will then learn to hide parts of themselves to avoid disappointing you.

Parents who remain close with their children don't demand obedience. Instead, they prioritize building trust. Simple moments — laughing together, listening without judgment, showing empathy — help children feel safe.

When kids feel emotionally secure, they continue seeking your support well into adulthood.

3. Give them a voice in their own life

When parents make all the decisions, kids start to think: My actions don't matter anyway, so why have an opinion on anything?

DON'T MISS: How to start a side hustle to earn extra money

Instead of deciding everything for them, ask "What do you think?" or "What feels right to you?" Let them make small, age-appropriate choices, like picking their clothes, hobbies or what to eat.

4. Own your mistakes

Parents expect respect from their kids, but they don't always model it themselves.

Apologizing teaches kids that respect goes both ways. Saying, "I overreacted earlier, and I'm sorry" shows them that relationships aren't about power, but mutual understanding.

Children raised in homes where accountability is the norm don't fear making mistakes. Instead of hiding their struggles, they trust they can come to you without shame.

5. Make quality time together a daily habit

A strong relationship isn't built in one big conversation — it's created through small, consistent moments.

What shapes your bond isn't just the time you spend together, but how often your child feels prioritized. Sharing a meal, reading at bedtime or simply checking in about their day strengthens the bond.

Kids who feel valued in small ways will naturally stay close to you later in life.

6. Let them be themselves without judgment

If a child feels constantly compared or judged, they start shrinking themselves to fit in. Over time, they learn to hide their real thoughts, interests and struggles.

Helping kids accept themselves starts with how you respond to them. Instead of pointing out flaws, celebrate their uniqueness. Encouraging their interests, even when they don't align with your expectations, lets them know that you love them exactly as they are.

When kids grow up feeling accepted, they won't have to choose between being themselves and staying close to you.

7. Protect the relationship over being right

There will be moments when you and your child don't see eye to eye. If you always push to be "right" at the cost of connection, they will learn your approval is conditional. They may comply in childhood, but will distance themselves in adulthood.

Instead of proving a point, focus on understanding. If your child disagrees with you, resist the urge to shut them down. Respond with curiosity: "Tell me more about why you feel that way."

When kids know they can express themselves and still be loved and respected, they grow into adults who trust the relationship rather than fear it.

Reem Raouda is a leading voice in conscious parenting, a certified coach and the creator of BOUND — the groundbreaking parent-child connection journal designed to nurture emotional intelligence, self-worth and lifelong trust. She is widely recognized for her work in children's emotional safety and strengthening the parent-child bond. Follow her on Instagram.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.