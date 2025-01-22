Jamie Dimon says Trump's tariff policy is positive for national security so people should ‘get over it'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday the looming tariffs that President Donald Trump is expected to slap on U.S. trading partners could be viewed positively.

"If it's a little inflationary but it's good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it," Dimon said during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday the looming tariffs that President Donald Trump is expected to slap on U.S. trading partners could be viewed positively.

Despite fears that the duties could spark a global trade war and reignite inflation domestically, the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said they could protect American interests and bring trading partners back to the table for better deals for the country, if used correctly.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"If it's a little inflationary, but it's good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it," Dimon told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "National security trumps a little bit more inflation."

Since taking office Monday, Trump has been saber-rattling on tariffs, threatening Monday to impose levies on Mexico and Canada, then expanding the scope Tuesday to China and the European Union. The president told reporters that the EU is treating the U.S. "very, very badly" due to its large annual trade surplus. The U.S. last year ran a $214 billion deficit with the EU through November 2024.

Among the considerations are a 10% tariff on China and 25% on Canada and Mexico as the U.S. looks forward to a review on the tri-party agreement Trump negotiated during his first term. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is up for review in July 2026.

Dimon did not get into the details of Trump's plans, but said it depends on how the duties are implemented. Trump has indicated the tariffs could take effect Feb. 1.

"I look at tariffs, they're an economic tool, That's it," Dimon said. "They're an economic weapon, depending on how you use it, why you use it, stuff like that. Tariffs are inflationary and not inflationary."

Trump leveled broad-based tariffs during his first term, during which inflation ran below 2.5% each year. Despite the looming tariff threat, the U.S. dollar has drifted lower this week.

"Tariffs can change the dollar, but the most important thing is growth," Dimon said.