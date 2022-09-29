Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Interviewing Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice, on Thursday

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set to interview Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, NBC News reported.

Thomas, who goes by Ginni, was reportedly involved in efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results and communicated with Trump administration officials about those efforts.

The panel is investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set Thursday to interview Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, NBC News reported.

The interview with the conservative political activist and spouse of the powerful justice was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC.

Reports have indicated that Thomas, who goes by Ginni, was involved in efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results and discussed those efforts with Trump administration officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thomas arrived at a Capitol Hill office building Thursday morning flanked by security, NBC reported. She did not answer reporters' questions as she walked down a hallway toward a conference room. "Thank you for being here," Thomas said, a CNN video showed. "Thank you for your question."

A spokesman for the committee declined CNBC's request for comment on the interview. A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., previously confirmed that the panel would interview Ginni Thomas this week.

Thomas' lawyer, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement last week that "Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election." Paoletta did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The panel is investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, when a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The insurrection forced lawmakers to flee their chambers and temporarily stopped them from confirming President Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

The committee was scheduled to hold its ninth public hearing this week, but postponed it due Hurricane Ian, the major storm that was approaching Florida at the time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.