Japan stock futures mixed as election brings political uncertainty; yen tumbles

Futures for Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 were mixed Monday after the country saw the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lose its majority in Japan's lower house following elections on Sunday.

Public broadcaster NHK has projected the ruling bloc would secure 214 seats, with just one of the total 465 seats undeclared. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People have made significant gains in this election.

According to futures data, the Nikkei could go either way on its open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,640 and its counterpart in Osaka at 38,070, compared to the index's last close of 37,913.92.

The yen weakened 0.43% to trade at 152.95 on Monday.

Separately, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,522, pointing to a slightly weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 20,590.15.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day marginally lower.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.56% to a new all-time high of 18,518.61 on Friday, boosted by megacap tech stocks.

Nvidia added 0.8%, and shares of Meta Platforms, Amazon and Microsoft were also higher.

However, other major benchmarks fell, with the S&P 500 0.03% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.61%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

