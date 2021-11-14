Money Report

Markets

Japan Stocks Set for Higher Start; China October Economic Data Releases Ahead

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
  China is set to release a slew of economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for October, at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a higher start on Monday as investors look ahead to Chinese economic data releases expected later in the day.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,795 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,710. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,609.97.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.125 following a recent rise from below 94.5.

The Japanese yen traded at 114 per dollar, following last week's weakening from levels below 113 against the greenback The Australian dollar was at $0.7335, having slipped from above $0.74 last week.

