Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to HSBC Earnings

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday trade.
  • HSBC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday.
  • The Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, Reuters reported Sunday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as investors look ahead to the release of quarterly earnings by HSBC.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.99% in early trading while the Topix index shed 0.61%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.44%.

Stocks in Australia edged higher in Monday morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.13%.

Money Report

United States 18 mins ago

China Is Pushing to Develop Its Own Chips — But the Country Can't Do Without Foreign Tech

Markets 3 hours ago

Dow Futures Fall Slightly After the Blue-Chip Average Notches Third Winning Week in a Row

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% lower.

HSBC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, Reuters reported Sunday.

These 5 stocks reporting earnings this week almost always beat the Street and trade higher

Jones, Icahn, Einhorn, Gundlach — Some of the biggest names in investing are betting on inflation

Investor Dan Niles says he’s sold out of his favorite tech stock ahead of earnings. Here's why

Looking ahead, U.S. tech giants including Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet are set to announce their earnings results this week.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.676 after a recent bounce from below 93.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.63 per dollar following its strengthening from above 114 against the greenback late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7467, off levels above $0.75 seen in the previous trading week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.12% to $85.63 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.38% to $84.08 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us