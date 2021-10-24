Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to HSBC Earnings

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday trade.

HSBC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday.

The Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, Reuters reported Sunday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday as investors look ahead to the release of quarterly earnings by HSBC.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.99% in early trading while the Topix index shed 0.61%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.44%.

Stocks in Australia edged higher in Monday morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.13%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% lower.

HSBC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, Reuters reported Sunday.

Looking ahead, U.S. tech giants including Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet are set to announce their earnings results this week.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.676 after a recent bounce from below 93.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.63 per dollar following its strengthening from above 114 against the greenback late last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7467, off levels above $0.75 seen in the previous trading week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.12% to $85.63 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.38% to $84.08 per barrel.