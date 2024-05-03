Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Japan's finance minister says yen intervention may be necessary when there are ‘excessive' moves

By Matt Clinch,CNBC

Pool | Via Reuters
  • Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined to comment when asked whether current levels for the yen were appropriate.
  • He also would not comment on whether his ministry had intervened in the currency market recently, amid intense speculation.
  • The yen was trading at 152.85 against the dollar on Friday evening Asia time.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday backed currency interventions by his country's policymakers if the yen moved in sharp directions that started to affect households and companies.

Speaking to reporters at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia, he said it was desirable for exchange rates to move stably.

"When there is an excessive movement, it may be necessary to smooth it out," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy, according to a translation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The finance minister declined to comment when asked whether current levels for the yen were appropriate. He also would not comment on whether his ministry had intervened in the currency market recently, amid intense speculation.

On Wednesday, the currency strengthened by more than 2% to trade near 153 against the dollar, which is likely to have been caused by an intervention, according to some market analysts. Japanese authorities are yet to issue an official statement confirming their role in propping up the currency.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Here's how much money you'd have lost if you invested $1,000 in Peloton when it went public

news 1 hour ago

Skittles is giving away a 1-year stay in an NYC micro-apartment that usually rents for $3,500/month: Take a look inside

"The government has been refusing to disclose whether they've been intervening or not, but I don't think many people have any doubts," Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA, told CNBC earlier this week.

A weak yen against the greenback can hurt the economy by raising import costs and Suzuki's words on Friday are more confirmation that policymakers are keeping a close eye on the exchange rate.

The yen was trading at 152.85 against the dollar on Friday evening Asia time. In the past few decades, while other global central banks have tightened their policies, Japan has maintained its ultra-loose strategy.

— CNBC's Shreyashi Sanyal contributed to this story.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us