Japan's Nippon expected to close acquisition of U.S. Steel at $55 per share, sources say

Japan's Nippon Steel will close its acquisition of U.S. Steel at $55 per share, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC's David Faber.

President Donald Trump cleared the deal on Friday, referring to it as a "partnership."

Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick told CNBC that U.S. Steel's CEO will be American and a majority of the board members will come from the U.S.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's Nippon Steel is expected to close its acquisition of U.S. Steel for $55 per share, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC's David Faber.

President Donald Trump cleared Nippon's bid for U.S. Steel on Friday, referring to the deal as a "partnership." Trump said Nippon will invest $14 billion over the next 14 months. U.S. Steel's headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh, the president said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. Steel shares were up more than 1% on Tuesday. The $55 per share bid for U.S. Steel is the offer that Nippon originally made for the company before the deal was blocked in January.

President Joe Biden had blocked Nippon's bid for U.S. Steel on national security grounds, arguing that the deal will potentially jeopardize critical supply chains. But Trump ordered a new review of the proposed acquisition in April, despite his previous opposition to Nippon acquiring U.S. Steel.

The United Steelworkers union had opposed the Nippon's bid to acquire U.S. Steel. USW President David McCall said Friday that the union "cannot speculate about the impact" of Trump's announcement "without more information.

"Our concern remains that Nippon, a foreign corporation with a long and proven track record of violating our trade laws, will further erode domestic steelmaking capacity and jeopardize thousands of good, union jobs," McCall said in a statement.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that the deal is an "investment, it's a partial ownership, but it will be controlled by the USA." Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick told CNBC on Tuesday that U.S. Steel will have an American CEO and a majority of its board members will be from the U.S.

"It's a national security agreement that will be signed with the U.S. government," McCormick told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "There'll be a golden share that will essentially require U.S. government approval of a number of the board members and that will allow the United States to ensure production levels aren't cut."

The $14 billion that Nippon will invest includes $2.4 billion that will go to U.S. Steel's operations at Mon Valley outside Pittsburgh, McCormick said. The deal will save 10,000 jobs in Pennsylvania and add another 10,000 jobs in the building trades to add another arc furnace, the senator said.

When asked what Nippon gets from the deal, McCormick said the Japanese steelmaker will "have certainly members of the board and this will be part of their overall corporate structure."

"They wanted an opportunity to get access to the U.S. market — this allowed them to do so and get the economic benefit of that," McCormick said of Nippon. "They've negotiated it, it was their proposal."

Trump said Friday he will hold a rally at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh on May 30.