JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes to step down in February, COO Joanna Geraghty to take helm

Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue Airways Corp., during an interview in New York, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month, the company announced Monday. The airline's chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, will take the helm.

Hayes will remain on the board of directors after he leaves his post on February 12 and will stay on as a strategic advisor. Geraghty will join the board.

"It's bittersweet to retire from this airline I love, but I will always feel a part of the JetBlue team and be rooting for its continued success," Hayes said in a statement. "However, the extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll, and on the advice of my doctor and after talking to my wife, it's time I put more focus on my health and well-being."

