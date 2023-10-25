JetBlue to offer flights to Dublin, Edinburgh starting next year, expanding trans-Atlantic routes

JetBlue Airways plans to begin flights to Dublin and Edinburgh from the U.S. as part of the carrier's trans-Atlantic expansion.

Tickets for the newly offered destinations went on sale Wednesday.

The airline also announced plans to expand its offerings to Paris beginning next March.

JetBlue Airways plans to begin flights to Dublin and Edinburgh from the U.S. as part of the carrier's trans-Atlantic expansion.

Tickets for the newly offered destinations went on sale Wednesday.

Daily seasonal service to Dublin will begin March 13, 2024, from the airline's John F. Kennedy International Airport hub in New York, as well as from Boston Logan International Airport. Flights to Edinburgh from New York's JFK will begin May 22, 2024. All three routes will be flown until Sep. 30, 2024, JetBlue said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Our summer seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh will bring a new level of service and affordable fares to these markets that have been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers for decades," said CEO Robin Hayes in a news release.

JetBlue has long planned service to Europe with some of its longer-range jets, a strategy that aims to chip away at demand largely controlled by larger competitors such as American Airlines, Delta and United, along with their European partners.

JetBlue executives have said they want to win over consumers, in part through its revamped "Mint" business-class cabins. Its trans-Atlantic service began with service to London from New York in 2021.

JetBlue also said Wednesday that the airline would offer service between Boston Logan International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport starting April 3, 2024. The company will also add a second daily flight to Paris from New York's JFK beginning June 20, 2024.

The airline first began service to Paris this past summer. At the time, it was the carrier's second European destination.

Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: