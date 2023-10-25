Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JetBlue to offer flights to Dublin, Edinburgh starting next year, expanding trans-Atlantic routes

By Drew Richardson,CNBC

Fred Prouser | Reuters
  • JetBlue Airways plans to begin flights to Dublin and Edinburgh from the U.S. as part of the carrier's trans-Atlantic expansion.
  • Tickets for the newly offered destinations went on sale Wednesday.
  • The airline also announced plans to expand its offerings to Paris beginning next March.

JetBlue Airways plans to begin flights to Dublin and Edinburgh from the U.S. as part of the carrier's trans-Atlantic expansion.

Tickets for the newly offered destinations went on sale Wednesday.

Daily seasonal service to Dublin will begin March 13, 2024, from the airline's John F. Kennedy International Airport hub in New York, as well as from Boston Logan International Airport. Flights to Edinburgh from New York's JFK will begin May 22, 2024. All three routes will be flown until Sep. 30, 2024, JetBlue said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Our summer seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh will bring a new level of service and affordable fares to these markets that have been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers for decades," said CEO Robin Hayes in a news release.

JetBlue has long planned service to Europe with some of its longer-range jets, a strategy that aims to chip away at demand largely controlled by larger competitors such as American Airlines, Delta and United, along with their European partners.

JetBlue executives have said they want to win over consumers, in part through its revamped "Mint" business-class cabins. Its trans-Atlantic service began with service to London from New York in 2021.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

This new tool lets artists ‘poison' their artwork to deter AI companies from using it to train their models—here's how it works

news 32 mins ago

Eggo just launched a $150 robot vacuum cleaner that looks like a toasted waffle

JetBlue also said Wednesday that the airline would offer service between Boston Logan International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport starting April 3, 2024. The company will also add a second daily flight to Paris from New York's JFK beginning June 20, 2024.

The airline first began service to Paris this past summer. At the time, it was the carrier's second European destination.

Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us