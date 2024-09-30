Jim Cramer explains why he's bullish on Starbucks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors why he's optimistic about Starbucks, reviewing the bull and bear cases for the stock recently released by different analysts.

"I'm a bull on Starbucks with this new CEO," he said. "I think he's got such a great track record that he's more than earned the benefit of the doubt."

Starbucks saw sales decline over the past few quarters and announced last month former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol would lead the company.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors why he's optimistic about Starbucks, reviewing the bull and bear cases for the stock recently released by different analysts.

"I'm a bull on Starbucks with this new CEO," he said. "I think he's got such a great track record that he's more than earned the benefit of the doubt."

The ailing coffee change announced a change of management last month, replacing CEO Laxman Narasimhan with former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol. Starbucks saw sales decline over the past few quarters, and shares fell more than 20% during Narasimhan's time in the role, according to CNBC. Niccol spearheaded Chipotle's turnaround after a series of foodborne illness incidents, and the Mexican chain managed to see traffic and sales climb recently even as peer restaurants report a tough consumer landscape.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Cramer compared a bearish downgrade from Jefferies and a bullish upgrade from Bernstein, as both firms posted analyses last week. Jefferies analysts argued that Starbucks' business will take time to bounce back, and these turnaround efforts will be expensive and potentially hurt its earnings power in the short term.

Meanwhile, Bernstein analysts argued Starbucks' new leadership could significantly increase earnings potential, and the turnaround may not need to be completed in order for the stock to perform. Bernstein's team were more focused on Starbucks' gains in the long term than in the next few years. However, both analyst teams agreed that Starbucks should lower its earnings estimates for 2025.

Cramer reviewed Niccol's work at Chipotle, remarking that the CEO was able to improve aspects of the business that Starbucks needs to work on, such as digital ordering infrastructure and more effective throughput.

"Like the bulls at Bernstein, I'm willing to look through a weak year if it means Starbucks can come out the other side much stronger, and I believe Brian Niccol can pull that off," he said. "Doesn't mean the stock won't sell-off if management lowers expectations — something that I do expect — it just means I'd recommend buying more Starbucks into weakness."

Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Starbucks.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com