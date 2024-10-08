Jim Cramer looks at Amazon and Apple and why it can be tough to sit on good stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave a lesson on why it's difficult for some investors to sit on solid stocks.

Pulling Apple and Amazon for examples, he described how some on Wall Street can get spooked by analyst downgrades, which can cost them down the line.

"Analysts and commentators love to take aim at big long-term winners," he said. "Their jeremiads have scared so many people out of some amazing gains."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday described why it can be difficult for investors to sit on solid stocks. Some can get spooked by analyst downgrades, for example, and sell their position in a great company that will be hard to later buy back.

"In the last decade, the toughest thing to do is to hold on to good stocks," he said. "But analysts and commentators love to take aim at big long-term winners. Their jeremiads have scared so many people out of some amazing gains."

According to Cramer, many on Wall Street can be "complacent," with bulls ignoring downside risks and bears ignoring opportunities. If investors want to take action on a downgrade, it's wise to wait for a bounce to sell. Then, buy back at a lower price, but that is "incredibly hard" to achieve, even for talented traders, he said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Cramer recapped action in the stocks of Apple and Amazon, which received downgrades on Monday — ratings with which Cramer disagreed. Analysts were bearish on Apple in part because of perceived hardware issues with the newest iPhone model, but Cramer countered that the company's products have been continuously popular. He also acknowledged that Amazon may be facing some headwinds, but the megacap has a steady track record of bouncing back.

Both stocks sold off heavily on Monday, he pointed out, but they recovered by Tuesday — hampering investors' chances of buying back shares if they sold during the previous session.

"I need you to understand that when analysts downgrade after stocks have already been hammered, when really good investors ignore the positives, then, it may be a grim time," Cramer said. "But not so grim that we can't make money by focusing on the fundamentals of the companies."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple and Amazon.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com