Jim Cramer reviews 10 stocks leading the Dow now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday thought it worthwhile to review ten stocks that have been leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average, saying he thinks some of these names don't receive enough attention from Wall Street.

"So far this year, we've had many very big winners outside of tech, and I bet most of them can keep quietly working their way higher," he said.

The stocks include 3M, IBM, Amgen, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday highlighted ten stocks that have been leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average so far this year. He called some of these names "quiet winners," saying many, especially ones not related to tech, don't receive enough attention from Wall Street.

"So far this year, we've had many very big winners outside of tech, and I bet most of them can keep quietly working their way higher," he said.

Ranked in order of best year-to-date performance, here are the top ten on the 30-stock Dow:

3M: The manufacturing company had been mired in litigation but seems to have settled major cases, Cramer said. He suggested 3M is staging a comeback as Wall Street warms up to the stock, and he praised the capabilities of new CEO Bill Brown, who formerly acted as the head of defense contractor L3Harris. JPMorgan: JPMorgan is the "premier bank of our time" Cramer said. JPMorgan can thrive in a more relaxed regulatory environment. He also noted the stock tends to perform well in a slower rate cut environment. IBM: According to Cramer, few predicted IBM's recent success. The company's decision to integrate enterprise software platform Red Hat into business and to spin off cloud software outfit Kyndryl has helped it post more consistent earnings, Cramer said. Goldman Sachs: Goldman Sachs' price-to-earnings multiple seems low because the investment bank could be entering one of its strongest moments in years, Cramer said. Looser regulations usually mean more mergers, acquisitions and IPOs, which could lead to a spike in business for Goldman, he said. Amgen: Cramer praised the pharmaceutical giant's drug portfolio, including its cholesterol medicine and cancer treatments. More investors might start to notice Amgen once its weight loss drug, MariTide, hits the market, he added. Walmart: The big box retailer is a well-known "inflation fighter," Cramer said, with quality items at budget prices. Visa: Cramer said he likes Visa's low risk, lucrative payment networks, saying the credit card company can be preferable to popular buy now pay later outfits. Amazon: According to Cramer, Amazon posted a great quarter Thursday, particularly the success of its e-commerce business. Investors may have been disappointed by the company's conservative guidance for the current quarter, but Cramer said the forecast likely includes a headwind due to currency fluctuations, which shouldn't necessarily be held against Amazon. American Express: Cramer called travel one of the top themes in the U.S., which bodes well for American Express, and he praised the company's last quarter. Sherwin-Williams: A fairly new addition to the Dow, the paint company's stock is tough because housing has slowed, Cramer said, adding that he's surprised it is so high.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Goldman Sachs.

