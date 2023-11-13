Jim Cramer says Nvidia shares will get a boost from launch of its latest high-end chip

CNBC's Jim Cramer says Nvidia (NVDA) could get a boost from its newest high-end chip, adding that it will further propel shares amid the generative artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia unveiled the H200 on Monday, the company's latest graphics processing unit for training AI models. "It's very, very important to know that this is the one that everyone's been waiting for," Jim said during Squawk on the Street, adding that the product works faster as well.

Nvidia, which is also holding in Jim's Charitable Trust, has gotten a huge boost on the AI frenzy this year.

The stock has surged 240% since the start of 2023. Shares of the tech name are up slightly Monday on the news, trading at $487 apiece.

