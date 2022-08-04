Jim Cramer Says to Consider Buying These 8 Stocks Now That Commodity Prices Are Down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to take advantage of falling commodity prices by adding to their portfolios.

"Oil's down big, gasoline's down big and you can now buy all sorts of stocks that benefit from cheaper fuel, especially the travel and leisure plays," he said.

The "Mad Money" host earlier this week criticized Federal Reserve leaders for their aggressive inflation statements that he warned could drag down the market. He also called out Congress for its two spending bills, warning that they could cause wage inflation to stay elevated.

Cramer reiterated those sentiments on Thursday: Fed officials and Congress are "the ones behind the bear market of 2022, not the companies and certainly not you," he said.

He added that while it's usually apt to sell industrial stocks during an economic slowdown, declining prices of commodities such as oil, grains and metals means investors can consider purchasing shares of companies that have reported great quarters recently. However, investors should remain disciplined in their buying, he warned.

Here is Cramer's list of stocks:

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney and Honeywell.

