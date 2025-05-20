Money Report

Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want you in' ZIM

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM: "No. I don't like that, and that dividend is a sucker's play. I don't want you in that stock."

Mosaic: "It's killer...A parabolic move. If I come in now, I think I am too late...I'm going to have to say [don't buy, don't buy] because it's just up too much."

Zoetis: "It does seem to be dead money...I don't see much happening in the veterinary or live stock market at this very moment that's going to help them."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

