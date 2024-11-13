John Thune elected Senate majority leader

Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader.

Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader on Wednesday.

Thune defeated Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as the GOP caucus leader.

Republicans are set to hold the majority in the Senate for the next two years, starting in early January. Democrats currently hold majority control of the chamber.

