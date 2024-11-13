Money Report

John Thune elected Senate majority leader

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

U.S. Sen. John Thune, (R-SD) speaks with reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2024. 
Bonnie Cash | Reuters
  • Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader.
  • Thune defeated Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.
  • A number of allies of President-elect Donald Trump including Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson endorsed Scott to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as GOP caucus leader.

Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader on Wednesday.

Thune defeated Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as the GOP caucus leader.

Republicans are set to hold the majority in the Senate for the next two years, starting in early January. Democrats currently hold majority control of the chamber.

