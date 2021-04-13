Josh Brown: Here's How You Can Double Your Money in the Stock Market, Again and Again

Wealth advisor Josh Brown has a go-to trick that he uses to impress even the smartest children and teens.

"When I show them how money can double in an investment, again and again during the course of their lives, they're blown away," Brown said.

Time is one of the most important assets every young investor has because of compound interest, according to the CNBC contributor who appears on "Halftime Report" and co-edited the book, "How I Invest My Money."

Check out this video to learn how Brown teaches investors to double their money in the market.

See More Josh Brown:

