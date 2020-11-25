Money Report

Josh Brown Says Money Can Buy Happiness If You Invest Right. Here's How You Need to Build Your Portfolio

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Investing should always start with a simple question, according to Josh Brown.

"Why do you want to invest?" Every decision you make after forming an answer should serve that goal, Brown said.

The CNBC commentator and co-editor of the new book, "How I Invest My Money," asked 25 financial experts to explain how they invest their money and realized that being happy was a reoccurring theme in all of the responses.

Brown prefers the word contentment over happiness because it paints a clearer picture of your intended goal.

As your investments grow, you'll find yourself hitting all of the milestones you originally set out to achieve.

Check out this video to learn more about how to set your own investing goals and design a portfolio that will help you succeed.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

