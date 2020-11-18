JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: People With These Traits Succeed–'not the Smartest Or Hardest-Working in the Room'

According to Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the most successful leaders have certain key traits.

"[H]umility, openness, fairness [and] being authentic" are most important – "not [being] the smartest person in the room or the hardest working person in the room," Dimon, who runs the nation's largest bank and oversees more than 250,000 employees globally, told LinkedIn editor in chief Daniel Roth in a recent video.

"Management is: Get it done, follow-up, discipline, planning, analysis, facts, facts, facts. It's [getting] the right people in the room, kill the bureaucracy, all of these various things," Dimon told Roth. "But the real keys to leadership aren't just doing that."

It's about having "respect for people," not about having "charisma" or "brain power," he said.

Having these traits also increases your productivity, along with your success, Dimon said. If you're "selfish" or "take the credit" when it isn't warranted, others are "not going to want to work," which will impact efficiency on the job.

Dimon also looks for these things when hiring, he said in July. When interviewing or assessing a promotion, Dimon asks himself a few questions about the candidate, including, "Would you work for that person? Would you want your kid to work for that person?"

He also considers whether they "take the blame" or "how they act anytime something goes wrong."

In his role as CEO, Dimon said he tries to practice what he preaches.

"No one would say Jamie Dimon is humble," he said in July, "but I treat everyone the same, and I expect the same thing. You'd want to work for me if you think I give a s---, if I treat you fairly, if I treat everyone equally."

To achieve success, "treat people the way you want to be treated," Dimon told Roth. "Have respect for people."

