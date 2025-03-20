Judge bars Musk's DOGE team from Social Security records in scathing ruling

A federal judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order barring Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from getting access to personally identifiable information from the Social Security Administration.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.