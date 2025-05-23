Money Report

Judge blocks Trump administration mass layoffs at many U.S. agencies

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Employees of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hug each other as they queue outside the Mary E. Switzer Memorial Building, after it was reported that the Trump administration fired staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and at the Food and Drug Administration, as it embarked on its plan to cut 10,000 jobs at HHS, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 1, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from sharply cutting jobs and reorganizing the structure of many major federal agencies.

The order in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a preliminary injunction that pauses further reductions in force and "reorganization of the executive branch for the duration of the lawsuit."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

