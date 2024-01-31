Money Report

Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging retaliation

CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial parental rights law backed by the governor.

The judge ruled that Disney lacked legal standing to sue DeSantis and the secretary of Florida's Commerce Department.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

