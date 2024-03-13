Money Report

Judge dismisses several counts against Trump in Georgia election criminal case, others still remain

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Arvin Temkar | AFP | Getty Images
  • A judge dismissed six counts in the Georgia criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants.
  • But other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants remain after the order by Judge Scott McAfee.
  • The counts related to efforts by the defendants to get members of Georgia's legislature and the secretary of state to delegitimize the election victory of President Joe Biden over Trump in the state's 2020 contest.

A judge on Wednesday dismissed six counts in the Georgia criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants.

But other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants remain after the order by Judge Scott McAfee.

McAfee tossed out counts accusing Trump and the others of the crime of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

