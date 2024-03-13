Judge dismisses several counts against Trump in Georgia election criminal case, others still remain

A judge dismissed six counts in the Georgia criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants.

But other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants remain after the order by Judge Scott McAfee.

The counts related to efforts by the defendants to get members of Georgia's legislature and the secretary of state to delegitimize the election victory of President Joe Biden over Trump in the state's 2020 contest.

A judge on Wednesday dismissed six counts in the Georgia criminal election interference case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants.

But other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants remain after the order by Judge Scott McAfee.

McAfee tossed out counts accusing Trump and the others of the crime of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The counts related to efforts by the defendants to get members of Georgia's legislature and the secretary of state to delegitimize the election victory of President Joe Biden over Trump in the state's 2020 contest.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.